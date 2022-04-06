Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Provident Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Provident Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $15.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.