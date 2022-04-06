Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Boosted by Analyst

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal now expects that the company will earn ($1.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 24.25%.

TARS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $364.48 million, a PE ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $39.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

