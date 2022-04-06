QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ) versus Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Critical Review

QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ – Get Rating) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QF Liquidation and Aeva Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aeva Technologies $9.27 million 97.86 -$101.88 million ($0.51) -8.24

QF Liquidation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aeva Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares QF Liquidation and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A Aeva Technologies -1,099.60% -19.36% -18.60%

Risk and Volatility

QF Liquidation has a beta of 8.41, meaning that its share price is 741% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for QF Liquidation and Aeva Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QF Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A Aeva Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Aeva Technologies has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 132.14%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than QF Liquidation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.1% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of QF Liquidation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QF Liquidation beats Aeva Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QF Liquidation (Get Rating)

QF Liquidation, Inc. develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems for heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; and passenger vehicles in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Taiwan. Its products include high pressure gaseous fuel tanks, packaged fuel system modules, gaseous fuel electronic vehicle control systems and software, hybrid control and motor control software systems, inverters and motors, and engines/generators and fuel cell power. The company also designs, develops, engineers, and validates fuel storage systems for natural gas vehicle applications ranging from passenger vehicles to heavy duty trucks; and integrates electric motors, inverters, generators, and electronic vehicle control components into hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles. In addition, it provides component, subsystem, and system testing and validation services; certification and compliance; and production engineering and manufacturing process development services. Further, the company offers vehicle level assembly services; technical training services; and service procedures, diagnostics, tools, and repair/maintenance programs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its customers include OEMs, aftermarket and OEM truck integrators, fleets, material science companies, and other governmental entities and agencies. The company, formerly known as Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc., was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

