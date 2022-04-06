Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $41,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Qualys by 232.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,875,000 after acquiring an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Qualys by 123.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,285,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 33.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 382,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,547,000 after acquiring an additional 96,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the third quarter worth approximately $8,870,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 48.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,287,000 after acquiring an additional 68,597 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.44. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $145.50.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,001,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $1,274,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,097 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

