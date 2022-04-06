Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on QDEL. TheStreet lowered Quidel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.80.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $115.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.35. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of -0.09. Quidel has a 1-year low of $88.37 and a 1-year high of $180.06.

Quidel ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $636.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.00 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 41.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Quidel by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter worth $948,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quidel by 128.2% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Quidel by 3.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Quidel by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

