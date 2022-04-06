QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Shares Up 12.9%

Shares of QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Rating) shot up 12.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.23). 585,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 203,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of £22.34 million and a PE ratio of -3.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.28.

QUIZ Company Profile (LON:QUIZ)

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retailing of clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 years old females. As of March 31, 2021, it operated through 61 standalone stores and 119 concessions in the United Kingdom; 5 standalone stores and 15 concessions in the Republic of Ireland; three standalone stores in Spain; 76 international franchise stores and wholesale partners in 19 countries; and ecommerce websites, as well as third party online partners and wholesale.

