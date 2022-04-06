Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.71. 88,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 257,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The firm has a market cap of $51.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83.

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 21.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Qutoutiao by 8,144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 72,890 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Qutoutiao by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 140,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 37,717 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Qutoutiao by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 31,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users; and Quduopai mobile application, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.