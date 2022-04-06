RAI Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $33.84 Million (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $33.84 million and $581,842.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00047507 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.12 or 0.07391886 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,236.60 or 0.99931872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00054423 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

