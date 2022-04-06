Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Reaches $2.98 on Top Exchanges

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $68.82 million and $6.80 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for $2.98 or 0.00006626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00047344 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,304.07 or 0.07342475 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,054.22 or 1.00121731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00053835 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 23,082,666 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

