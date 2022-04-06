Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $110.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $135.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.00.

NYSE RL opened at $110.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $100.44 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.75 and its 200-day moving average is $118.60.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 19.0% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 130,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 33.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 67,520 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $517,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

