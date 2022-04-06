Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Randstad from €59.00 ($64.84) to €60.00 ($65.93) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Randstad from €64.00 ($70.33) to €69.00 ($75.82) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Get Randstad alerts:

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. Randstad has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.