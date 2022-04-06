Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “
Shares of NASDAQ RANI opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53. Rani Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $36.27.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rani Therapeutics Company Profile
