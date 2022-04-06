Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ RANI opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53. Rani Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $36.27.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $1.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

