RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Up to $23.53

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.53, but opened at $24.02. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 5 shares.

RAPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 1,814.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $85,159.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,943 shares of company stock valued at $356,331 in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.