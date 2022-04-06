Raydium Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $46.81 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $294.14 million and $46.81 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $3.06 or 0.00006979 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00046356 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.95 or 0.07354763 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,907.32 or 1.00010109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00051166 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,001,388 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

