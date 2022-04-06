Raymond James Begins Coverage on Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $407.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 147.34%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 555,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,705 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 14.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Capital (Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.