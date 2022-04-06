Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a report issued on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE ALTG opened at $13.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.25 million, a PE ratio of -17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 25,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $362,070.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 242,550 shares of company stock worth $3,168,945. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 2,737.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 566,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.