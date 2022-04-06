Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RJF. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $108.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $81.96 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Raymond James by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Raymond James by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Raymond James by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

