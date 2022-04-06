Raymond James Reiterates “$7.50” Price Target for Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) received a $7.50 target price from research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KGC. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Shares of KGC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,674,320. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $1,792,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

