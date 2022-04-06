Raymond James Upgrades Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$5.25 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$2.20.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ESI. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.79.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

ESI opened at C$3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.18. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$631.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,268,806 shares in the company, valued at C$3,781,041.88. Also, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$33,635.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,423.36.

About Ensign Energy Services (Get Rating)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.