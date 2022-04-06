RDA Financial Network Has $3.67 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RDA Financial Network decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $896,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $4,111,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $133.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $393.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

