RDA Financial Network Has $425,000 Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

RDA Financial Network reduced its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 213.2% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,200,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 817,086 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,278,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,106,000 after purchasing an additional 494,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after buying an additional 173,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 135,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 15,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 723.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PMT shares. BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

