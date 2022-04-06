RDA Financial Network Sells 2,100 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

RDA Financial Network lessened its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 200,746 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $11.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.