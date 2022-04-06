RDA Financial Network Sells 913 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

RDA Financial Network cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in NIKE were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,068 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $131.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.23 and a 200-day moving average of $152.37.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

