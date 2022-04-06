RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.01

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 14109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMAX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $30.01. The company has a market cap of $502.29 million, a P/E ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.40.

RE/MAX ( NYSE:RMAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.82 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a positive return on equity of 53.58%. Analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is -108.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,958,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RE/MAX in the third quarter worth about $5,327,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 207,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 139,020 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 714,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 93,035 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 63.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 90,261 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

