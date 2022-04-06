REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) shares rose 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80.

REC Silicon ASA

REC Silicon ASA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of silicon materials. Its products include solar grade poly silicon, electronic grade poly silicon, and silicon gases. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar Materials and Semiconductor Materials. The company was founded on December 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Baerum, Norway.

