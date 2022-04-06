Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,480 ($98.10) to GBX 7,460 ($97.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,800 ($115.41) to GBX 9,100 ($119.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($72.13) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,520 ($98.62).

Shares of RKT stock opened at GBX 5,958 ($78.14) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,917.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,010.87. The company has a market cap of £42.59 billion and a PE ratio of -1,324.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,816 ($89.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

