Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.80 and last traded at $53.06. 12,139 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 6,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.16.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RRBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.67. The firm has a market cap of $381.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.19%.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Michael D. Crowell bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $48,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Red River Bancshares by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 173.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

