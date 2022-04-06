Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBXGet Rating) to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redbox Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Redbox Entertainment.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $35.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 12.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDBX. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDBX traded down 0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,570. Redbox Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of 1.61 and a fifty-two week high of 27.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of 2.47.

Redbox Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

