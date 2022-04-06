Redwood Trust, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Redwood Trust in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

RWT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

NYSE:RWT opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 38.82%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

