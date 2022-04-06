Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Stock Price Up 15.5%

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 15.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.49. Approximately 68,740 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 65,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market cap of C$135.46 million and a P/E ratio of -31.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.09.

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. Regulus Resources Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

