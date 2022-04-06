Ren (REN) Market Cap Reaches $443.41 Million

Ren (REN) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $443.41 million and $111.73 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000980 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00036217 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00106359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 coins. The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

