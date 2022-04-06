Renee Jo James Sells 6,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ORCL stock opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $70.23 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.46.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.