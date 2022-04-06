Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.500-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.800 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $67.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 68.00%.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after buying an additional 79,661 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after buying an additional 173,391 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

