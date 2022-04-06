Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Up to $14.24

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.24, but opened at $15.95. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 5,396 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $595.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

