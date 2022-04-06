Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Expensify, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Expensify in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Expensify’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXFY. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $18.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.86. Expensify has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,599,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. OpenView Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,115,000. Institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

