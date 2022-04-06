Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sunnova Energy International in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NYSE NOVA opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $46.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

