Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aveanna Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

AVAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $3.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.53 million and a PE ratio of -5.23. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 6.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $920,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 478.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

