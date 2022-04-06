Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Advaxis (ADXS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS: ADXS) recently:
- 4/4/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:ADXS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. 309,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,169. Advaxis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.
Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advaxis (ADXS)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.