Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Advaxis (ADXS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS: ADXS) recently:

4/4/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ADXS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. 309,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,169. Advaxis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.

Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 292.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35,164 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 107.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 71,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 36,853 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 4,394.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 78,175 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 41.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 66,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

