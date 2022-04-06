Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Blend Labs (BLND)

Blend Labs (NYSE: BLND) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/4/2022 – Blend Labs was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/1/2022 – Blend Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $10.00 to $6.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Blend Labs was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

4/1/2022 – Blend Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $7.50 to $5.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Blend Labs was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

4/1/2022 – Blend Labs was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

4/1/2022 – Blend Labs was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.

3/30/2022 – Blend Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Blend Labs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/21/2022 – Blend Labs was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Blend Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Blend Labs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

2/14/2022 – Blend Labs is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79. Blend Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21.

Get Blend Labs Inc alerts:

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,134 shares of company stock worth $82,210.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.