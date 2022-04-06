Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for easyJet (EZJ)

easyJet (LON: EZJ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/5/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 620 ($8.13) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/31/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 750 ($9.84) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/29/2022 – easyJet had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 425 ($5.57) price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 705 ($9.25) price target on the stock.

3/28/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 825 ($10.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/25/2022 – easyJet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.49) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 900 ($11.80).

3/25/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.84) price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 680 ($8.92) to GBX 570 ($7.48). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 570 ($7.48) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/22/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 800 ($10.49) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/14/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 705 ($9.25) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 750 ($9.84) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/21/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 705 ($9.25) price target on the stock.

2/21/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.84) price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 855 ($11.21) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/15/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.49) price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 620 ($8.13) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/11/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 855 ($11.21) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/9/2022 – easyJet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/7/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 705 ($9.25) price target on the stock.

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 539.20 ($7.07) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 584.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 595.07. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.36). The stock has a market cap of £4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other news, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.30) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,901.64). Also, insider Julie Southern bought 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.60) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($13,051.17). Insiders have purchased 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070 in the last ninety days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

