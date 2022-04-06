Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 52,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 662,905 shares.The stock last traded at $19.82 and had previously closed at $19.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RVNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 181.75% and a negative net margin of 361.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

