Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 52,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 662,905 shares.The stock last traded at $19.82 and had previously closed at $19.71.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 181.75% and a negative net margin of 361.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,712,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,580,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,281,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,425,000 after purchasing an additional 193,929 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,203,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 118,038 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,742,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,560,000 after acquiring an additional 588,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 59,008 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

