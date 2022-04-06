Reviewing Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Fisker alerts:

This table compares Fisker and Volcon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $110,000.00 37,530.44 -$471.34 million ($1.63) -8.53 Volcon $450,000.00 96.22 -$40.13 million N/A N/A

Volcon has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fisker and Volcon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60 Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fisker presently has a consensus target price of $22.90, indicating a potential upside of 64.63%. Volcon has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Volcon is more favorable than Fisker.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Volcon shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -448,896.19% -34.40% -24.02% Volcon N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Volcon beats Fisker on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fisker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Volcon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volcon Inc. is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc. is based in Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.