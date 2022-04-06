Reviewing Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) and Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SuRo Capital and Franklin Universal Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $1.47 million 183.46 $147.07 million $5.78 1.49 Franklin Universal Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Universal Trust.

Profitability

This table compares SuRo Capital and Franklin Universal Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital 9,998.03% -2.38% -2.24% Franklin Universal Trust N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Universal Trust has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SuRo Capital and Franklin Universal Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Franklin Universal Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

SuRo Capital currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.22%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Franklin Universal Trust.

Dividends

SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $7.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 88.4%. Franklin Universal Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. SuRo Capital pays out 131.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.6% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of SuRo Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Franklin Universal Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Franklin Universal Trust on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuRo Capital (Get Rating)

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

About Franklin Universal Trust (Get Rating)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks. The fund benchmarks the equity component of its balanced portfolio against the S&P 500 Electric Utilities Index and the fixed component against the Credit Suisse High Yield. Franklin Universal Trust was formed on September 23, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

