Reviewing UiPath (PATH) and Its Peers

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) is one of 399 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare UiPath to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for UiPath and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UiPath 2 6 14 0 2.55 UiPath Competitors 2733 13370 24522 677 2.56

UiPath presently has a consensus price target of $49.63, suggesting a potential upside of 124.98%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 36.58%. Given UiPath’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe UiPath is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares UiPath and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UiPath -58.91% -21.28% -16.97% UiPath Competitors -114.38% -63.38% -6.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UiPath and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UiPath $892.25 million -$525.59 million -13.37 UiPath Competitors $1.76 billion $283.31 million 2.34

UiPath’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than UiPath. UiPath is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.8% of UiPath shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UiPath competitors beat UiPath on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

UiPath Company Profile (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows. The company also offers UiPath Robots, which emulates human behavior to execute the processes built in UiPath Studio; and UiPath Orchestrator that tracks and logs robot activity, along with what people do in tandem to maintain strict compliance and governance through dashboards and visualization tools. In addition, it provides maintenance and support for its software, as well as professional services, such as training and implementation services to facilitate the adoption of its platform. UiPath Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

