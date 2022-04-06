Reviewing United Bancorp (UBCP) & Its Competitors

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) is one of 321 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare United Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorp $30.41 million $9.45 million 11.11 United Bancorp Competitors $1.28 billion $315.23 million 11.90

United Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. United Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of United Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of United Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorp 31.08% 13.61% 1.30% United Bancorp Competitors 29.12% 12.48% 1.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for United Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A United Bancorp Competitors 2233 9498 7588 552 2.33

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 25.85%. Given United Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. United Bancorp pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 25.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

United Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Bancorp peers beat United Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About United Bancorp (Get Rating)

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia. United Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

