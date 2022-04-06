RH (NYSE:RH) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.76.

Get RH alerts:

RH stock opened at $354.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $376.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.43. RH has a 12-month low of $317.00 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total transaction of $45,392.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 837,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total transaction of $272,755,623.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,261,761 shares of company stock valued at $409,529,620 over the last ninety days. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after buying an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in RH by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,345,000 after buying an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,728,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in RH by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after buying an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.