Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Gap Down to $11.71

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.71, but opened at $11.29. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 4,741 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RYTM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $523.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 2,207.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 855.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,096,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,904,000 after acquiring an additional 191,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

