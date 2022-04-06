Richard White Sells 127,405 Shares of WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Rating) insider Richard White sold 127,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$51.02 ($38.36), for a total value of A$6,500,203.10 ($4,887,370.75).
Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 24th, Richard White sold 101,130 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$51.42 ($38.66), for a total value of A$5,200,104.60 ($3,909,853.08).
The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.
WiseTech Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.
