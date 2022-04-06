Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target Increased to GBX 6,100 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,900 ($77.38) to GBX 6,100 ($80.00) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RIO. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,348.63.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.28. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $4.785 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 74,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.